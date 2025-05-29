Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Acquires New Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $328,398,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth $152,342,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,054,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,874 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,955,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $602,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,764,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,800,754,000 after buying an additional 1,922,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. UBS Group set a $66.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.08.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $69.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 9th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $12.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.64%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

