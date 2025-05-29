Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Purchases New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 68,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,730.0% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,792,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,032 shares during the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $19.06 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76. The company has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.25.

Annaly Capital Management Increases Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.69%. This is an increase from Annaly Capital Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 314.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

