Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH Raises Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 153.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter worth $1,499,050,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,152,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,133,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,698 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,590,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,009,781,000 after acquiring an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 1.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,060,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $914,627,000 after purchasing an additional 55,588 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,693,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $810,470,000 after purchasing an additional 107,655 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $241.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.86.

AvalonBay Communities Stock Performance

Shares of AVB opened at $201.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.50 and its 200-day moving average is $215.56. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.40 and a 12-month high of $239.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.86.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $693.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.61 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 37.13% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.17%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store, Other Stabilized, and Development or Redevelopment. The Same Store segment refers to the operating communities that were owned and had stabilized occupancy.

