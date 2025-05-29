Park Square Financial Group LLC Takes $59,000 Position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $89,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $56.98 on Thursday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1-year low of $36.85 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.55. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74 and a beta of 1.94.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

