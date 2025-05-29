Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,214 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,117,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after purchasing an additional 36,424 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 95,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,519,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in KeyCorp by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 452,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 15,487 shares during the period. Finally, MFG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE KEY opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $12.73 and a 52 week high of $20.04.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 2.52% and a positive return on equity of 8.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently -482.35%.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.75 per share, with a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,177 shares in the company, valued at $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KEY. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

