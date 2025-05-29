Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

