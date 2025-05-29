Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.53 Million Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $3,306,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,508.20. The trade was a 44.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIX
Neurocrine Biosciences Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NBIX opened at $123.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $108.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.84. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.23 and a 1 year high of $157.98.
Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.06 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Neurocrine Biosciences declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 21st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Neurocrine Biosciences
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.