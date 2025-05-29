GTS Securities LLC Purchases New Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL)

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHKEL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in Chesapeake Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 11,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 6,097 shares during the period.

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHKEL opened at $104.54 on Thursday. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $50.86 and a 1 year high of $78.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

