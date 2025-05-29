GTS Securities LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE)

GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 48.04% of Themes European Luxury ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Themes European Luxury ETF Trading Down 2.2%
FINE opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $655,626.00, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.75. Themes European Luxury ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $25.00.
About Themes European Luxury ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Themes European Luxury ETF
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Themes European Luxury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes European Luxury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.