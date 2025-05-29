GTS Securities LLC Has $321,000 Stock Position in Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE)

GTS Securities LLC grew its position in Themes European Luxury ETF (NASDAQ:FINE – Free Report) by 30.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned 48.04% of Themes European Luxury ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Themes European Luxury ETF Trading Down 2.2%

FINE opened at $21.85 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $655,626.00, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.75. Themes European Luxury ETF has a 1 year low of $17.78 and a 1 year high of $25.00.

About Themes European Luxury ETF

The Themes European Luxury ETF (FINE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive European Luxury index. The fund tracks an index comprised of companies in Developed Europe that offer luxury goods and services. The index selects and weights holdings towards those companies with most business exposure related to the investment theme FINE was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

