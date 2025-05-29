Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $5.90 Million Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,405 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Crown worth $5,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Crown by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Crown by 325.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on Crown from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Crown from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Crown from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.45.

In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $211,743.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $447,345. The trade was a 32.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $679,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 135,014 shares in the company, valued at $13,096,358. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown stock opened at $97.83 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $70.84 and a one year high of $100.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.45. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Crown’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

