GTS Securities LLC Cuts Holdings in Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (BATS:DWCR)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its position in shares of Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF (BATS:DWCR – Free Report) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,001 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned about 5.33% of Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DWCR opened at $32.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 million, a P/E ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.81. Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.16.

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.2964 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th.

Arrow DWA Tactical International ETF Profile

The Arrow DWA Tactical: International ETF (DWCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of international stocks selected based on country and individual stock momentum. DWCR was launched on Dec 28, 2017 and is managed by ArrowShares.

