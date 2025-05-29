GTS Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its holdings in Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:FLAU – Free Report) by 77.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,534 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC owned approximately 1.35% of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Australia ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $236,000.

Franklin FTSE Australia ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLAU stock opened at $30.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin FTSE Australia ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.97.

About Franklin FTSE Australia ETF

The Franklin FTSE Australia ETF (FLAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Australia RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Australian stocks. FLAU was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

