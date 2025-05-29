GTS Securities LLC Invests $327,000 in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,182 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TCBI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,050,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,232,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,144,000 after purchasing an additional 145,393 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 744,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,246,000 after purchasing an additional 138,734 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 75.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,292 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,812,000 after buying an additional 136,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.27 per share, for a total transaction of $289,215.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 288,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,518,179.37. The trade was a 1.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 19,300 shares of company stock worth $850,815. Corporate insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of TCBI opened at $71.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.24 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.92, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $280.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 9.14%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Barclays dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TCBI

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.