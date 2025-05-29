Sunbelt Securities Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Sunbelt Securities Inc. lowered its position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc.’s holdings in Cencora were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hickory Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth $572,000. Sylvest Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cencora in the 4th quarter valued at $1,105,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Cencora by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 430.2% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 5,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cencora by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Cencora Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of COR opened at $289.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.08 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.90 and a 200 day moving average of $257.97. Cencora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.77 and a 52-week high of $309.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.40.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.35. Cencora had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 328.62%. The business had revenue of $75.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. Cencora’s payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COR shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $288.00 price objective on Cencora in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Cencora from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $251.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $298.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling at Cencora

In related news, CEO Robert P. Mauch sold 4,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,267,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,022,850. This trade represents a 8.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 4,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.28, for a total value of $1,107,191.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,934,326.20. The trade was a 21.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,223 shares of company stock worth $12,369,767 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.