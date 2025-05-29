GTS Securities LLC Sells 33,739 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

GTS Securities LLC lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 33,739 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD opened at $273.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.49. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $239.20 and a 12 month high of $316.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.79.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. William Blair lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on General Dynamics from $268.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 27,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $7,499,895.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,192 shares in the company, valued at $12,297,195.12. This trade represents a 37.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

