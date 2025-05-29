Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $30.43 Million in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 62,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,425,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Gartner as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 826 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,210 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John J. Rinello sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.35, for a total transaction of $47,562.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,228. The trade was a 3.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William James Wartinbee III sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.09, for a total value of $241,610.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,577,001.85. This represents a 6.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $435.34 on Thursday. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $366.05 and a fifty-two week high of $584.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $420.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $475.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Gartner from $605.00 to $557.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

