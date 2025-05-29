Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 10,720 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,720 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,343,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,624,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after acquiring an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 168.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Fair Isaac by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,500.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,304.15.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,617.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,907.55 and its 200-day moving average is $1,968.89. The firm has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.25, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $1,266.72 and a 52-week high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total transaction of $7,069,707.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total value of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,175. This represents a 76.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

