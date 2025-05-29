178,535 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 178,535 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,963,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of D.R. Horton as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Down 3.4%

D.R. Horton stock opened at $117.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.45. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.44 and a fifty-two week high of $199.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.24.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 18.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. Analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Bank of America cut their price target on D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Softer demand and elevated incentives impacting outlook through H2 2025 Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seaport Res Ptn raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Their comments are based on a broader research note on Homebuilders ahead of the industry’s start of the earnings season. The firm is projecting a 7% decline in U.S. new home sales and a 27% average decline in earnings due to lower consumer confidence as a result of heightened uncertainty about the future in terms of both income/job security and cost of living along with still-relatively high interest rates. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on D.R. Horton

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

