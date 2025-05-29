John David Wright Sells 4,000 Shares of Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV) Stock

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (CVE:ALV – Get Free Report) Director John David Wright sold 4,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$23,875.20.

John David Wright also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alvopetro Energy alerts:

On Thursday, May 22nd, John David Wright sold 5,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.99, for a total value of C$29,950.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, John David Wright sold 5,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$29,979.00.

On Friday, May 16th, John David Wright sold 10,000 shares of Alvopetro Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$59,593.00.

Alvopetro Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Alvopetro Energy stock opened at C$5.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$148.12 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.02. Alvopetro Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$4.24 and a 52 week high of C$6.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27.

About Alvopetro Energy

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. operates as an independent upstream and midstream operator. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons. The company holds interests in the Caburé and Murucututu natural gas assets, Block 182 and 183 exploration assets, and Bom Lugar and Mãe-da-lua oil fields, which covers an area of approximately 22,166 acres in the Recôncavo basin onshore Brazil.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alvopetro Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alvopetro Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.