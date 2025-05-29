Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $23.16 Million in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,746 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $23,156,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 125.6% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 467 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $1,194,545.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 274,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,979,328.98. This represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 7,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $706,177.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 795,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,588,000.64. The trade was a 0.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,576 shares of company stock valued at $11,586,638 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACGL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Price Performance

ACGL stock opened at $92.98 on Thursday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $116.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 24.73%. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

