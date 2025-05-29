Arthur M. Toscanini Sells 4,812 Shares of Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) Stock

Airgain, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) Director Arthur M. Toscanini sold 4,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total transaction of $19,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 89,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,321.80. This trade represents a 5.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Airgain Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ AIRG opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.87. Airgain, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.17 and a twelve month high of $10.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02.

Get Airgain alerts:

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $15.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.35 million. Airgain had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 29.90%. Research analysts expect that Airgain, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIRG. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Airgain from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen began coverage on shares of Airgain in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on Airgain

Institutional Trading of Airgain

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 157,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Airgain by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 677,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Airgain in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 64,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Airgain by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,954 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 52.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Airgain

(Get Free Report)

Airgain, Inc provides wireless connectivity solutions that creates and delivers embedded components, external antennas, and integrated systems worldwide. The company's products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; profile ceramic embedded antenna; ultra embedded antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Airgain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airgain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.