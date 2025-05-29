Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,480,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,540.75. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CMPX opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Compass Therapeutics by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12,917 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

