Thomas J. Schuetz Purchases 10,000 Shares of Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Stock

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $21,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,480,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,674,540.75. This represents a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Compass Therapeutics Price Performance
CMPX opened at $2.10 on Thursday. Compass Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.12.
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Compass Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently weighed in on CMPX shares. Leerink Partners upgraded Compass Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Compass Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.13.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Compass Therapeutics
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Compass Therapeutics
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Amer Sports: The New ONON and DECK of Consumer Discretionary?
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- BigBear.ai: Risky AI Stock or Defense Tech Opportunity?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Toyota Supercharges Joby: $250M Capital Infusion Ignites Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Compass Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.