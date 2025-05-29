CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Cory Lane Belyk Sells 38,500 Shares

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Cory Lane Belyk sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00.
Cory Lane Belyk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 25,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00.
- On Friday, May 23rd, Cory Lane Belyk sold 90,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$77,400.00.
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Cory Lane Belyk sold 1,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$810.00.
- On Tuesday, May 20th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 50,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.
CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 4.8%
Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$154.98 million and a PE ratio of -17.95.
