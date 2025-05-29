CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV) Director Cory Lane Belyk Sells 38,500 Shares

CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. (CVE:CVV – Get Free Report) Director Cory Lane Belyk sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$33,110.00.

Cory Lane Belyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CanAlaska Uranium alerts:

On Tuesday, May 27th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 25,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.85, for a total transaction of C$21,250.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, Cory Lane Belyk sold 90,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$77,400.00.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Cory Lane Belyk sold 1,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.81, for a total transaction of C$810.00.

On Tuesday, May 20th, Cory Lane Belyk sold 50,000 shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.75, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00.

CanAlaska Uranium Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of CanAlaska Uranium stock opened at C$0.87 on Thursday. CanAlaska Uranium Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.78. The company has a market cap of C$154.98 million and a PE ratio of -17.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Desjardins raised shares of CanAlaska Uranium to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CanAlaska Uranium

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CanAlaska Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CanAlaska Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.