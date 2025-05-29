CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.98. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 208,717 shares trading hands.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Get CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 14.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGR. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 53.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,854,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,568,000 after purchasing an additional 643,929 shares during the period. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 419,972 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,167,000 after buying an additional 193,077 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $802,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $786,000.

(Get Free Report)

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.