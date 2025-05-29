CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.14 and traded as low as $4.98. CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund shares last traded at $5.00, with a volume of 208,717 shares trading hands.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 14.12%.
CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile
CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund specializes in investments in various property types, including office, retail, diversified, apartments, industrials, hotels, healthcare, and storage. It invests in the public equity markets across the developed markets of North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.
