Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Short Interest Update

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 90.9% from the April 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Down 1.1%

OTCMKTS:BDCO opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Blue Dolphin Energy has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Blue Dolphin Energy had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Blue Dolphin Energy Company Profile

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

