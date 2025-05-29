Intellicheck (IDN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellicheck (NYSE: IDN):

5/21/2025 – Intellicheck was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

5/21/2025 – Intellicheck was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/20/2025 – Intellicheck was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.

5/14/2025 – Intellicheck had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

4/6/2025 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Down 4.8%

Intellicheck stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.46.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Gregory Braca sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $33,353.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $3,563.59. The trade was a 90.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDN. Topline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,248,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Intellicheck during the fourth quarter worth about $676,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intellicheck by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 216,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

