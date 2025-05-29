Intellicheck (IDN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intellicheck (NYSE: IDN):
- 5/21/2025 – Intellicheck was upgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/21/2025 – Intellicheck was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/20/2025 – Intellicheck was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $3.00.
- 5/14/2025 – Intellicheck had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $2.50 to $3.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2025 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2025 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2025 – Intellicheck is now covered by analysts at Wall Street Zen. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Intellicheck Stock Down 4.8%
Intellicheck stock opened at $4.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.00 and a beta of 0.86. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.92 and a 52-week high of $5.46.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Gregory Braca sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $33,353.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at $3,563.59. The trade was a 90.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellicheck
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.
