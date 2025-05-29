Michael Kevin Foster Buys 581 Shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Stock

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) Director Michael Kevin Foster bought 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.99 per share, with a total value of $25,558.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,548.19. This trade represents a 58.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Plumas Bancorp Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ PLBC opened at $43.51 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.08. The stock has a market cap of $257.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.65. Plumas Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.50 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 million. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 30.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plumas Bancorp will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLBC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Plumas Bancorp from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Plumas Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,720,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,084,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 164,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,941,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 53,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

Recommended Stories

