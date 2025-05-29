Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Drops By 78.4%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.
Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance
BLMIF stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.41.
About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.
