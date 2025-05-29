Short Interest in Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF) Drops By 78.4%

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, a decrease of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 35,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 76.0 days.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. Price Performance

BLMIF stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.02. Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $15.41.

About Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of banking and financial services for personal and private customers in households, small and medium enterprises, and corporations in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides demand, fixed, and savings deposits, as well as housing loans, collateral loans, property finance, hotel finance, asset-based lending, and trade finance services.

