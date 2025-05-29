Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and traded as high as $10.43. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $10.71, with a volume of 436 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Hennessy Advisors to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Hennessy Advisors Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 18.29, a current ratio of 18.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million for the quarter.

Hennessy Advisors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Hennessy Advisors’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kathryn Fahy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total value of $107,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,699.81. This trade represents a 13.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $605,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

