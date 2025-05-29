Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.73 and traded as high as $21.09. Barings Corporate Investors shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 50,319 shares traded.

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $20.62.

Barings Corporate Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barings Corporate Investors

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barings Corporate Investors

In related news, insider Edward P. Grace III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total transaction of $227,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,100. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 60,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Barings Corporate Investors by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

