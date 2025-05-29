ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and traded as high as $3.80. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.46, with a volume of 48,249 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ONE Group Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $211.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.87 million. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 15.75%. Equities analysts expect that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Tyler Loy bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.55 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 220,246 shares in the company, valued at $561,627.30. This represents a 4.76% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STKS. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $2,204,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,053,000 after purchasing an additional 403,321 shares during the last quarter. CastleKnight Management LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 1,172,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the first quarter worth $252,000. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

