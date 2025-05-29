BP (LON:BP) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 398.49 ($5.37) and traded as low as GBX 356.43 ($4.80). BP shares last traded at GBX 360.05 ($4.85), with a volume of 23,649,792 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BP to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 440 ($5.93) to GBX 510 ($6.87) in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.47) price target on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 494 ($6.65).

BP Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 373.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 398.49. The company has a market capitalization of £69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.49.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 102 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 372 ($5.01) per share, with a total value of £379.44 ($511.17). Also, insider Hina Nagarajan acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 348 ($4.69) per share, with a total value of £17,400 ($23,440.66). Insiders purchased 5,220 shares of company stock worth $1,817,638 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

