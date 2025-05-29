Absa Group (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.33 and traded as high as $19.55. Absa Group shares last traded at $19.55, with a volume of 1,471 shares traded.

Absa Group Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65.

Absa Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $0.6107 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from Absa Group’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a dividend yield of 6.77%. Absa Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.51%.

Absa Group Company Profile

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail, business, corporate, investment banking, insurance, financial, and wealth management products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers retail and business banking products and services; life and non-life insurance products; residential property-related finance solutions; mortgages; vehicle and asset finance products and services; cash, debit, credit and prepaid cards; personal loans; corporate, relationship and transactional banking services; mobile payments; and savings and investment products and services.

