Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Short Interest Update

Hugo Boss AG (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, UBS Group lowered Hugo Boss from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Shares of BOSSY stock opened at $8.95 on Thursday. Hugo Boss has a fifty-two week low of $6.59 and a fifty-two week high of $10.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. Hugo Boss had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that Hugo Boss will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.2129 per share. This is a boost from Hugo Boss’s previous dividend of $0.19. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Hugo Boss’s payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparels, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It also offers licensed products comprising of fragrances, eyewear, watches, children’s fashion, equestrian, and cycling. The company markets and sells its products under the BOSS and HUGO brand names through freestanding stores, shop-in-shops, factory outlets, multi-brand stores, and franchise business, as well as online retailers, distribution, and stores.

