BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) Short Interest Update

BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 74.1% from the April 30th total of 5,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
BAB Stock Up 2.4%
OTCMKTS:BABB opened at $0.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 0.18. BAB has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.81 and a 200 day moving average of $0.84.
BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.76 million for the quarter. BAB had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.84%.
BAB Cuts Dividend
About BAB
BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the Big Apple Bagels (BAB), My Favorite Muffin (MFM), and SweetDuet (SD) trade names in the United States. It's BAB franchised brand includes daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products; and MFM brand comprises various freshly baked muffins and coffees, as well as units operating as My Favorite Muffin Your All Day Bakery Café features specialty bagel sandwiches and related products.
