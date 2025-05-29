Natuzzi (NYSE:NTZ) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natuzzi S.p.A. (NYSE:NTZ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.46 and traded as low as $3.64. Natuzzi shares last traded at $3.68, with a volume of 4,666 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on shares of Natuzzi in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Natuzzi Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natuzzi

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.46.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Natuzzi by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 5,988 shares in the last quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natuzzi by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,763,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 96,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC bought a new position in shares of Natuzzi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,817,000. 6.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Natuzzi Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natuzzi S.p.A. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of leather and fabric upholstered furniture through its own and franchised stores in the United States, Italy, China, Brazil, Spain, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Belgium, the United Arab Emirates, South Korea, Israel, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

Featured Stories

