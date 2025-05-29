Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.81 and traded as low as $3.31. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 2,918 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Natural Alternatives International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.59.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Alternatives International

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth about $1,293,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natural Alternatives International during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 13,238 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 429,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. 32.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natural Alternatives International Company Profile

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

See Also

