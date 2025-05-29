Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 99.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 4,551,863 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in SEA by 474.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 247 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 368 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of SEA by 783.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 486 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SE stock opened at $164.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.27. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $169.28. The company has a market cap of $97.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.93 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Arete Research upgraded SEA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on SEA from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.23.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

