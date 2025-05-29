Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 91 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,249 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $189.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $160.23 and a twelve month high of $219.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.34.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

