Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $964,000 in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 38,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,720,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,798,000. Azora Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 747,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,635,000 after purchasing an additional 263,383 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,246,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 241,881 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 687,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,125,000 after purchasing an additional 229,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $21.17 on Thursday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $294,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 140,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,844,939.24. This trade represents a 9.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.25.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

