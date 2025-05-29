Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Free Report) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,280 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 280,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after buying an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 290,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,053,000 after buying an additional 162,495 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 48,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,399,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,790,000 after buying an additional 677,627 shares during the last quarter.

ARQT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.80.

In other news, insider Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $26,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 927,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,248,293.28. The trade was a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick Burnett sold 2,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $36,731.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,570.29. The trade was a 1.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,113 shares of company stock valued at $632,162 over the last ninety days. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ARQT stock opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.65. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.01. Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 140.97% and a negative return on equity of 119.11%. The firm had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.80 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

