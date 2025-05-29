Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 22,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,799,000 after buying an additional 2,185,082 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,498,000 after buying an additional 1,931,000 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,777,000 after buying an additional 3,346,755 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 7,936,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,163,000 after buying an additional 367,882 shares during the period. Finally, Nextech Invest Ltd. grew its position in Revolution Medicines by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Nextech Invest Ltd. now owns 7,601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,347 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

Shares of Revolution Medicines stock opened at $37.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.22. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.11. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a one year low of $29.17 and a one year high of $62.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on RVMD. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Revolution Medicines from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Revolution Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RVMD

Insider Transactions at Revolution Medicines

In related news, insider Mark A. Goldsmith sold 11,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $458,251.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 441,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,238,658.56. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jack Anders sold 1,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $72,770.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,834.24. This represents a 1.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,660 shares of company stock worth $650,406 over the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Revolution Medicines Profile

(Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RVMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.