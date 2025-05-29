Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Acquires 8,251 Shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sila Realty Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Sila Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE SILA opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.18. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 40.02.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. Sila Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Sila Realty Trust Profile

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

