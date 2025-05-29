Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Takes $1.08 Million Position in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $485,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Weatherford International by 135.2% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 585,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,932,000 after buying an additional 336,504 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weatherford International in the fourth quarter valued at $1,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on WFRD shares. Raymond James lowered Weatherford International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Weatherford International from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Neal P. Goldman acquired 12,000 shares of Weatherford International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.04 per share, with a total value of $504,480.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,074.44. This trade represents a 90.15% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International Stock Down 0.8%

WFRD opened at $45.27 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.86. Weatherford International plc has a 12 month low of $36.74 and a 12 month high of $135.00.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Weatherford International had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Weatherford International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. Weatherford International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Weatherford International Profile

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Drilling and Evaluation; Well Construction and Completions; and Production and Intervention.

Further Reading

