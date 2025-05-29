Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 11,023 ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $102.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ONEOK from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.69.

ONEOK Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of OKE opened at $80.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.74. The stock has a market cap of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.48 and a 12 month high of $118.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 80.47%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

