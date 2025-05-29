10,970 Shares in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Purchased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of EnerSys in the 4th quarter worth about $49,222,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in EnerSys by 3,833.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 414,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,335,000 after acquiring an additional 404,204 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in EnerSys by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 845,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after acquiring an additional 270,726 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EnerSys by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after acquiring an additional 158,617 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. bought a new stake in EnerSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,969,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

EnerSys Trading Down 1.1%

EnerSys stock opened at $83.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00. EnerSys has a one year low of $76.57 and a one year high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day moving average is $93.80.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $974.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.45 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

EnerSys Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Insider Activity at EnerSys

In related news, CFO Andrea J. Funk bought 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $80.20 per share, for a total transaction of $25,263.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 50,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,729. This trade represents a 0.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EnerSys Profile

(Free Report)

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

Read More

