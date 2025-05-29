Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIOO. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 398.5% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 108,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,476,000 after acquiring an additional 25,301 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $97.26 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $82.39 and a one year high of $119.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.