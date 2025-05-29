6,609 Shares in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 357,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 36,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRSP stock opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $661.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.53. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $6.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.62%. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

BRSP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

