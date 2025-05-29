Ameriflex Group Inc. Buys New Position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 984,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,377,000 after purchasing an additional 32,741 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 237,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,172 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $468,000. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foguth Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Foguth Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $55.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 52 week low of $46.79 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.63.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. This is an increase from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

