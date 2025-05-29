Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,855,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 642,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,278,000 after buying an additional 223,516 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,722,000 after acquiring an additional 181,269 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 293,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after acquiring an additional 94,751 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 348.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 240,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 186,465 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Down 1.2%

IYE stock opened at $43.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.81. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $39.35 and a 52 week high of $51.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.52.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.