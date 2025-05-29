Ameriflex Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ)

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PWZ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,475,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,447,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,379,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,072,000 after purchasing an additional 425,319 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,864,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,243,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 195,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,230,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64,303 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

PWZ stock opened at $23.37 on Thursday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.23 and a one year high of $25.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.23.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.